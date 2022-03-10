Connor, the son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, unrecognizable after changing his look

Connor Cruisethe 26-year-old adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, has shared her new look on her Instagram account, with which many have had a hard time identifying her. Neither he nor his sister Isabella lead a very public life, since both have decided not to follow in their parents’ footsteps with a career in Hollywood.





Connor Cruise after his makeover | Instagram (@theconnorcruise)

He himself was surprised at how different he was when he shaved his hair and trimmed his beard, adding to the image: “New face, who is it?” And it is that the young man usually wears a much longer beardas well as the hair. Just a few weeks ago he shared a day of fishing, his favorite hobby, and in the image we can see him with a very different look.

Both Connor and Isabella, his older sister, They were adopted by married couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.. Connor was adopted shortly after birth, in 1995, and his sister in 1992.

Both were raised in the Church of Scientology and various sources claim that they remain “completely dedicated Scientologists like Tom” to this day.

“Connor lives in Clearwater, which is the main center of the church. He is still a DJ, but he has also become a great fisherman. He is content with living a quieter life,” a source close to People magazine told.

Regarding his relationship with his mother, Nicole Kidmanthe Oscar winner confessed to the Australian magazine Who in 2018 that supports his children, even if he does not agree with them following in Tom’s footsteps within Scientology.

“They are adults. They are capable of making their own decisions. They have made the decision to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it is my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that is what I believe: that no matter what your son, the boy has love and he has to know that there is love available here for him.

