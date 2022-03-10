completed 138 laps and suffered a low-speed accident

‘Checo’ Pérez caused the tests to end early, as he suffered an exit from the track that caused a red flag

The Mexican pilot of the team Red Bull, Sergio ‘Czech‘ Perezwas the protagonist in the last pre-season tests this Thursday at the Shakir circuit (Bahrain), as he had an intense day and completed a total of 138 laps and one exit from the track under strange conditions.

‘Czech‘ Perez was the culprit that this Thursday’s tests ended early since, with eight minutes to go, he suffered a strange exit from the track.

At low speed, the Mexican was in second gear when, coming out of turn 9, he stepped on the accelerator and lost control of his Red Bull, later getting stuck in the gravel; which prevented him from moving it causing the red flag that ended the day.

“It was a very productive day with the laps, a lot of information on a different circuit and it was good to have a few laps in the car with different issues and problems. In the end we had the virtual safety car and with cold tires. It was good,” said the Mexican after his practice laps at the Bahrain circuit.

Similarly, his teammate and world champion, Max Verstappen, will go out this Friday to test his car to have more data and information that will serve the Austrian team to revalidate the Dutch driver’s title.

“It is very different from what we had in Barcelona to what we have here. In general we have a lot of information and tomorrow with Max we will take good steps to have everything ready in the car. There is much we can learn at the moment and hopefully we will have a very good final day and it will be that for everything”, he concluded.Czech‘ Perez at the end of your practice day.

Red Bull worked a lot on the aerodynamic part with the application of paraffin on the wing part, as well as some race simulations that led to ‘Czech‘ Perez to be fourth in the first half of the day.

Thirteen days after the Barcelona tests, the Formula One teams started the last pre-season tests, to which Mercedes came surprising with a redesign of its car with very small pontoons, but which seem not to have been able to tame in a day in in which the Frenchman Pierre Gasly was the fastest in his AlphaTauri, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) finished second and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) suffered again.

The times of ‘Czech‘ Perezwith the best 2 seconds behind Pierre Gasly, were not representative when drawing conclusions and both Red Bull like Mercedes they continue to hide two days before finishing the tests.

1:33.902 for the Frenchman with, yes, the C5 tire -the softest of those provided by the Italian brand Pirelli; being the only one, together with the Canadian Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), fourth, who set his best time with this compound. Remember that the range of tires goes from C1, the hardest, white and without lines; C2, white; C3, yellow; C4, red; up to C5, the softest, red and without lines.

Behind Gasly was the Spanish Carlos Sainz, who surpassed his teammate, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, in the last half hour of the session. The Ferraris, who marked their time with the C3 compound, were once again the team that transmitted the best sensations for consistency in the laps, reliability and safety in each lap they put on the asphalt of Bahrain.

And that was not an easy day, since the pilots again suffered from ‘porpoising’, the Spanish translation of ‘porpoising’. These are the rebounds that they suffer at high speed when losing and gaining aerodynamic load suddenly, caused by the return of ‘ground effect’, an aerodynamic concept that has been reintroduced to improve the grip of single-seaters.

It was Gasly who left the most representative image of this almost at the end of the day, but all the teams suffered it in some tests in which, unlike those in Barcelona, ​​they are televised, which allows us to better appreciate these problems suffered by the teams. .

And also the technical innovations, as Mercedes did. The German brand was presented in Bahrain with a new design of the pontoons, a part that is mainly used to cool the engine, much narrower. The advantage of this, in the absence of actually testing it on the track, is that it reduces space and therefore resistance to the air flow that enters the car at the front, which allows it to be directed more efficiently to the rear diffuser and , therefore, gain downforce; that is, to have more cornering grip.

But beyond attracting attention, Mercedes focused on collecting data and not looking for a good lap, which was reflected in his times since the British George Russell finished ninth, two seconds behind Gasly, while his compatriot Lewis Hamilton, who rode in the morning session, finished eleventh at 2 seconds and 463 tenths of a difference.

Further still was Alpine. The French brand continues to have problems after the last day in Barcelona they rolled only 12 laps and the Spanish Fernando Alonso, two-time F1 world champion in 2005 and 2006, rolled only 24 laps in the afternoon having to return to the garage for more than an hour, although the team has not specified the reason for the problems.

His partner, the Frenchman Esteban Ocon was able to complete 42 laps; and both stayed 2 seconds and eight tenths behind Gasly. Of course, Alonso starred, along with Stroll, the pique of these training sessions by overtaking each other during several curves.