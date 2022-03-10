COMPANY / DXC Technology presents at “RootedCON Madrid 2022” how to apply Machine Learning in an advanced way in Cybersecurity

The growing role of Machine Learning and its key role in cybersecurity were the focus of the presentation by Jesús Domínguez Belinchón, head of Digital Identity within the Cybersecurity area of ​​DXT Technology, within the framework of RootedCON Madrid 2022, which closes next Saturday

Under the heading “From the beginning of Akinator to being able to be Tom Cruise on Tinder”, Jesús Domínguez Belinchón reviewed the recent history of ML, beginning in the recreational field with the famous Akinator from 2007, “a game capable of reading minds” by development of Shazam, “the application that identifies songs”, the most recent Tesla autopilot, and the last great achievement, the “Deep Fake”.

A journey that leads to the most innovative and current applications of ML within the field of EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response), a cybersecurity technology that continuously monitors an “endpoint” to mitigate malicious cyber threats.

According to Jesús Domínguez Belinchón, the next thing to be seen are phishing attacks in the field of videoconferences “where we believe we are talking to someone who is not who they say they are.”

DXC, sponsor of the event, analyzed the differences between three very close technologies such as AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning and explained frequent errors in the application of these technologies in more commercial areas, in fields such as facial recognition, leisure, domestic robots or autonomous vehicles that either fail or open doors to cybercriminals.

Machine Learning and Cybersecurity

Addressing the role of ML in cybersecurity, Domínguez Belinchón pointed out that until recently antiviruses were based on blacklists “and today they use the ability of ML to detect threats: when I see a bird that walks like a duck, it swims like a duck.” And it quacks like a duck, I call it a duck. If something looks like a virus, it is a virus, since the engine has been trained to detect a threat in its thousands of variants from time 0, which allows the infection to be stopped”.

The speaker highlighted the attack identification and digital surveillance capabilities of ML and explained the leadership and expertise of DXC and its offer of end-to-end solutions and cybersecurity consulting services.

“Thanks to the pattern learning and obtaining layer, a baseline is created in relation to which any deviation that occurs may indicate an anomalous situation that may lead to an attack, information leak or any other security risk. ”, he explained.

Domínguez Belinchón ended his speech by talking about “the future that awaits us”, where “we will face the risks caused by the weaknesses of certain models generated by AI and Deep Fakes, which allow us to simulate identities in photographs and videos, people who do not exist or voice cloning that can lead to cyberextortion, false profiles in social networks, fake news, the violation of biometric access and damage to the reputation of companies”.