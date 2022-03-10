Collective creates safe space for girls in Minecraft

To commemorate this March 8, the Constellation Collective created My First Protest, a safe space for all girls in Minecraft.

This International Women’s Day (8M) there have been dozens of marches throughout Mexico and other parts of the world to demand an end to violence against women and girls.

But not only in the streets and avenues of the big cities are there signs of sisterhood. The digital world has also joined demands for respect and justice. Through the Minecraft video game, the Constellation Collective (@colectivoconstellation) created Mi Primera Protesta, a space designed for girls to play and have fun while building the world they want to live in.

If you want to participate you can do it very easily, just follow these instructions:

If you are a Minecraft player: Server name: MyProtest.

Server address: 209.126.6.35.

Port: 19001. For those who don’t play Minecraft, they could share an image with a powerful message to [email protected] so that this 8M would appear in the world and all the girls would see it.

A safe world for girls and women in Minecraft

The creation of this world is the responsibility of both the “constructors” dedicated to designing this space within the Mojang Studios sandbox and the “participants” who sent their support through illustrations that were added to its streets.

If there is something in which Minecraft has stood out before, it is in its freedom for its players to develop worlds that go beyond simple entertainment, so this initiative is ideal for any woman and girl of all ages.