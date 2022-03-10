Cillian Murphy’s unmissable film with Tom Holland and Chris Hemsworth based on true events

A production available on Netflix challenges the figures of Marvel and Peaky Blinders as an actor. Learn all about the film directed by Ron Howard.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe he is an expert in launching figures to stardom. Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland, the ones in charge of bringing Thor and Spider-Man to life, respectively, are the perfect example. AND Netflix not far behind: with Peaky Blinders, Cillian Murphy achieved global popularity. However, the truth is that all these actors were part of many other projects before becoming the faces of the different franchises.

One of them is a movie titled In the Heart of the Sea, which was directed by the Oscar winner Ron Howard. What is it about? Here appears one of the most interesting factors of the film: it is inspired by the book In the Heart of the Sea: The Essex Whaling Ship Tragedy, published in 1999 by Nathaniel Philbrick. And although many films are based on novels, this is a slightly different case: it tells the true story of the 1820 Essex whaler sinking.

The same event that inspired Moby Dick by Herman Melville, appeared again versioned in the production released in 2015. At that time, Tom Holland had not yet debuted as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War and was encouraged to show a much more dramatic side. And it is that the plot presents the workers of a company that is in charge of sailing the Atlantic Ocean in search of whale oil, to later market it.

While Benjamin Walker ands Captain George Pollard Jr., Chris Hemsworth is First Officer Owen Chase, Cillian Murphy is Seaman Matthew Joy, and Tom Holland is Thomas Nickerson, a 14-year-old teenager who becomes involved in the voyage. Storms, months without success and a whale attack forces the crew to survive on the high seas in the worst possible conditions.

It is the middle of winter and everyone wants to return home. But the first officer’s obsession will make them face the greatest despair with the aim of finally hunting the cetacean. In the Heart of the Sea It is a very different proposal from what the figures of Marvel and Peaky Blinders have accustomed to their fans. Available to enjoy at Netflixbecomes a production as exciting as it is unmissable.