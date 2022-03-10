Chris Pratt will voice Garfield and the networks already have an opinion

A few months ago, actor Chris Pratt was the subject of conversation after Nintendo confirmed the actor as the person who will voice Mario Bros. in a new animated film. Now, Pratt will be the voice (also) of Garfield in a new production signed by Sony.

This has been revealed by new reports indicating that the beloved lasagna-loving cat, created by Jim Davis, will come to the screen again in a new production where Chris Pratt will be in charge of giving him a voice.

With deepfake they put Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy game

Although for now the details around the history of this new installment around the character are unknown.

However, specialized media assure that the new film will be an animated production. Let us remember that the two previous films around Garfield have been hybrids of live action and animation in which Bill Murray was in charge of giving voice to the gluttonous cat.

Chris Pratt The voice of pop culture?

The revelation of Chris Pratt as the voice of Garfiel has generated all kinds of comments, where while some applaud the selection, many others do not consider that this should be the actor to give voice to the creation of Jim Davis.

The truth is that there is a third group that talks about the weight that Pratt is gaining in productions that are considered representative of current pop culture.

Let’s remember that the actor who stars in the Guardians of the Galaxy saga as well as the most recent Jurassic Park films, also participated in The Lego Movie while he will be the voice of Mario in the next film created by Nintendo.

