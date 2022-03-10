Chris Pratt: “It’s getting harder and harder for Hollywood to bet on something new” | Featured | America Edition

Chris Pratt has stopped fighting dinosaurs from “Jurassic World” and fighting alongside Marvel superheroes to fight aliens in “The Tomorrow War”, a blockbuster that caught the actor’s attention for being a completely original story.

“Sometimes people write to me on social media and say, ‘why does everything have to be a sequel or based on a comic, why can’t we have something original?’ And this movie is also not based on a toy brand or something. , it’s completely new,” Pratt explained in an interview with Efe.

In “The Tomorrow War,” which premieres on Amazon this Friday, Pratt plays a high school teacher named Dan who enlists in the Army to travel into the future to the year 2051, when Earth is being invaded by a group of aliens who the population cannot eradicate.

Dan is reunited with his father James (JK Simmons) and a military scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) with the goal of rewriting the fate of humanity.

The film, which combines the war genre with science fiction, was one of the great bets of the Paramount studios. Although, after several delays due to the pandemic, they sold the rights to Amazon for an estimated amount of 200 million dollars, numbers that currently only handle sagas such as Fast & Furious or Star Wars.

“It’s a big-budget movie,” Pratt said. “Original films are usually made on a lower budget because building an audience takes time and studios aren’t comfortable with those magnitudes.”

The actor knows well how Hollywood has worked in recent years: He is one of the main faces of two of the most profitable film franchises, Universal’s Jurassic World and Disney’s Marvel.

“Studios work with an algorithm that determines what will be the best return on investment and that is based on reach. You can make a movie based on a well-known brand, which already automatically has an audience,” he reasoned.

For this reason, he decided that the best opportunity to debut as a producer (in addition to being the protagonist) was to present something new to the public.

“IT IS A VISUAL SHOW WITH A LOT OF HEART”

The novelty was not the only thing that convinced Pratt to join a film that he describes as a “visual spectacle” with a lot of “heart and humor.”

Pratt, who already demonstrated his comedic skills in “Parks and Recreation,” has surrounded himself with a cast of comedic veterans such as Sam Richardson (“Veep”), Mary Lynn Rajskub (“Mr Show’s”) and Mike Mitchell (“The Birthay Boys”).

The actor also incorporated elements that made the script written by Zach Dean closer, such as the protagonist’s relationship with his father and daughter, the main reason why he embarks on the mission.

And to the comic and dramatic aspects is added the action.

Pratt and the director of “The Tomorrow War”, Chris McKay (“The Lego Batman Movie”) rejected the use of chroma key and decided to shoot in real locations such as oil platforms or glaciers in Iceland, where they even installed a crane to record scenes of struggle.

“We are proud of the result and we want people to see it,” said the actor.

“I HAVE BEEN PROGRESSING LITTLE BY LITTLE WITH A CAREER OF 20 YEARS”

After the premiere of this commitment to science fiction, Pratt is preparing for a 2022 in which he will return to the multimillion-dollar sagas with “Jurassic World: Dominition” and “Thor: Love and Thunder”, although he is determined to continue adding projects in his producer side.

“I’ve had the advantage of inching along with a 20-year career and in doing so I’ve seen a lot of people come to the top and how it affected them, positively and negatively,” he explained.

“That’s why I made up my mind that when I got a high position, I wouldn’t let anyone have a bad attitude. Because the garbage falls down the hill, if the one on top is an idiot it makes everyone treat each other like that. And it’s very unpleasant to be 5 or 6 months in a production where everyone has a miserable attitude,” he concluded.

Xavier Romualdo