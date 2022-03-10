Chris Hemsworth’s brother mocks the ‘sloppy’ side of his physique in revealing photo

Chris Hemsworth He is one of the actors with the best form in Hollywood, and for a reason he has been the powerful Thor for so many years.

In recent months the Australian has worked harder that never stops Thor: Love and Thunder which just wrapped its star-studded shoot.

One of the most special guests at the shoot was one of hiss children with Elsa Pataky, who seems enchanted with the world of superheroes even though he has confessed that his favorite is not Thoras you can see in the video.

But Chris takes it in stride and tells it by sharing an adorable photo of the two of them together, but what’s more has drawn attention to your brother Luke Hemsworth (‘Westworld’) on the photo has not been the adorable picture, nor his impressive arm muscles; it was his legs.

The truth is that the actor, who has already finished the intense training for the film, looks legs not in keeping with his mammoth bicepsand his brother, with the affection that only the family knows, has let him know with a pullita.

“Brother?! Are you skipping leg days again?!“He ‘accuses’ him joking about a common mistake in the fitness world. His comment has not gone unnoticed and already has thousands of likes and responses for his joke to Thor.

The long-awaited ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The fourth installment of the God of Thunder is one of the most anticipated projects of Marvel. Hemsworth meets with the director again Taika Waititi in what will be their craziest film to date, according to what they themselves have assured.

Just a few days ago, the protagonist and director joked about the “lack of budget” that had led them to use a selfie of both of them as a promotional poster.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is scheduled to premiere in February 2022.

