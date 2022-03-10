Chris Hemsworth confesses the fear that happened with Marvel when he saw that he was the only one outside of this project

One of the greatest hits of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ‘Captain America: Civil War‘, and to this day, is still one of his most popular films. However, not all the Avengers appear in it, since it is a long and hard confrontation between Captain America, Chris Evansand Iron Man, Robert Downy Jr.. These two face off and other Avengers must also choose which side they will belong to in the great battle.

However, Thor, one of the public’s favorite Avengers, does not appear in this film. In the new book, ‘The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘, Chris Hemsworthwho brings the God of Thunder to life, confesses how he found out about your absence on ‘Civil War’: “I remember being at the ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ press tour, and everyone was talking about ‘Civil War’“.

At the time, the actor was unaware of this new project: “I was like, ‘What is Civil War? I asked, ‘Are you doing a side project or something?’ And they were like, ‘Oh no, Captain America, you know? Next up is ‘Civil War.'”





Captain America and Iron Man in ‘Civil War’ | Marvel

“And I was like, ‘Wait…Is Iron Man in that? And I was like, ‘Yeah but it’s not just Iron Man. There’s Vision (Paul Bettany). There’s SpiderMan (Tom Holland)…'” he says, conveying that feeling of stay “sideways”.

“But Marvel said, ‘You’re doing your own thing,'” says the actor, probably referring to the preparation of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, which would also end up being one of the most acclaimed in the franchise.

“But at the time I thought, ‘This is all. they’re kicking me out‘” admits the actor.

Obviously this was not the case. At the time of the plot of ‘Captain America: Civil War’, Thor tries to track down the person behind some of the recent events that almost ended the world. As well look for the infinity gems in order to prevent the dark and doomed future he saw for Asgard in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron‘, something that later proves to be completely essential.

Of course, Chris Hemsworth was not expelled from the MCU, since, although he was not present in ‘Captain America: Civil War’, he was preparing to continue the story of the Avengers throughout several films. Chris Hemsworth has transformed into Thor multiple times: ‘Thor’, ‘The Avengers’, ‘Thor: The Dark World’, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The premiere of his new film, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, has been delayed to July 8, 2022and the public is anxious to see the great Thor on the screens again.

