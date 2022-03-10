Chris Hemsworth and his 6 keys to having muscles of steel

He even published on Instagram a routine made up of this type of exercise, which consists of ball slams, squats, push-ups, sit-ups, and twists.

The exact number of repetitions

It’s not just about choosing good exercises, but to do enough repetitions of each one, which is what will activate your muscles and make them stronger and grow. In your app. Centr, Hemsworth says that to build muscle you need to be consistent and repetitive, you’re not going to get very far if you only do 5 squats and train one day a week.

It is important that you take into account that you must increase the intensity over time, changing the number of repetitions or even the weight of each exercise.

Rest

Hemsworth says it’s important to also keep in mind that the best thing you can do to get results is to eliminate rest between exercises (until you finish the full set), to keep your heart rate from dropping and cool you down. The time that your muscles spend under tension is very important, that’s why you don’t have to rest until you finish.

New challenges

It is important don’t stop challenging your musclesThis is because they can quickly get used to exercise and this means that you will stop seeing results. What you need to do is have a good variety of workouts, play with the number of repetitions and change the weights (plus you should alternate between dumbbells, resistance bands, body weight and medicine balls).

Don’t just focus on the weights

Of course you need weights to gain muscle, but it’s not the only thing you need. On Instagram, Hemsworth wrote to focus on “transitioning from heavy weight training to a lot more functional bodyweight movements, focusing on agility, strength and speed.”

Add different exercises like boxing, yoga, isometrics and more is what will allow you to have a more complete job, in addition to avoiding injuries and reaching overtraining.

Don’t forget about recovery

Recovery is essential so that muscles can develop, strengthen and grow, is what allows the fibers damaged by training to repair themselves, and this is why the actor says that rest and enough recovery time is an essential part of his routine. The most recommended thing is that you do not train the same muscle group two days in a row, that you have enough hours of sleep and even a good diet.