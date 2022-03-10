“Chicharito” Hernández lives a tender reunion with his children

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández had not been able to see his children due to the workload of 2022 / Photo: Instagram (@ch14_)

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is in the midst of a complicated process of divorce with Sarah Cohanin addition to dealing with his relationship with nicole mcpherson and the start of the season Major League Soccer (MLS) with LA Galaxyso he could finally meet again with her children Noah and Nala.

In his stories of Instagramthe Mexican striker shared a tender photo with the children in which he looks hugging them and kissing them. “The best way to recharge batteries”. This meeting takes place after the preseason and the start of the mls where his team adds two consecutive victories.

The controversial relationship of “Chicharito” Hernández with his children

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has been criticized for relationship that she has with her one and two-year-old children, so she had to defend herself. “It’s not easy to listen to little things all day, it’s not easy to listen to ‘Chichatronco’, which even if my children are not mine, that I am a bad father“, he pointed.

Two weeks before his reunion with Noah and Nalathe battering ram born in Guadalajara Jaliscoshared a photo of a toy truck What would you give your child? “I’m dying to share more of my life with them,” she acknowledged in a story of Instagram.

Sarah Cohanformer partner of Javier “Chicharito” Hernandezaccused the top scorer of the Mexican team of “being a absent father” and pointed out that “it does not participate in the breeding of his two minor children”, reason for which he was severely criticized.

nicole mcphersoncurrent girlfriend of the soccer player, defended him from said remarks and asked the media to stop making comparisons between her and Sarah Cohanin addition to pointing out that he feels deep respect for the mother of children.

“The things that are said against Chicharito are not true. Everything is far from the truth and it would be important that his followers do not join in the criticism with what some think or with what they see on networks. He is a great father, a very good one” nicole mcpherson

Now, “Chicharito Hernandez shared a new facet of his paternity with his nearly five and a half million followers on Instagram. In the photograph she appears playing with the little ones on the sofa and, from what can be seen, showering them with kisses