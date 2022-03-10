Chemotherapy and radiation before surgery increase pancreatic cancer survival

Better exposure to chemotherapy could increase survival and also increase the rate of microscopically negative margin resections.

Long-term results from the Dutch randomized controlled trial PREOPANC confirm that neoadjuvant chemoradiation therapy confers a survival advantage over the patients with resectable and borderline resectable pancreatic cancer.

Neoadjuvant therapy remains controversial in this patient population, which represents 15% of pancreatic cancer cases.

Historically, these patients have been treated with surgery followed by adjuvant chemotherapy, but only about half of the patients ever receive adjuvant chemotherapy due to early recurrence, surgical complication, or worsening of disease.

Neoadjuvant chemoradiation therapy is thought to increase the fraction of patients receiving chemotherapy. Better exposure to chemotherapy could increase survival and it can also increase the rate of resections microscopically with negative margins.

Neoadjuvant chemoradiation therapy has become increasingly common, but practice is based on retrospective analyzes and small phase II trials.

“This randomized phase III trial demonstrates a long-term survival benefit with neoadjuvant treatment compared with initial surgery in pancreatic cancer patients resectable and borderline resectable,” the researchers wrote in the study, published online Jan. 27 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. . “The effect of neoadjuvant chemoradiation therapy was consistent across all subgroups, including resectable and resectable disease borderline,” they added.

The new data represent long-term follow-up of 246 patients who had been randomized to receive neoadjuvant chemoradiation therapy or initial surgery.

Short-term data, released in 2020, showed tendencies towards better survivalbut no statistically significant difference at a median of 27 months of follow-up.

At the update, after a median follow-up of 59 months, the patients neoadjuvant chemoradiation therapy group had better overall survival (hazard ratio [HR]0.73; P = 0.025) and survival Overall risk at 5 years was higher in the neoadjuvant chemoradiation therapy group (20.5%; confidence interval [IC] 95%, 14.2%-29.8%) than the initial surgery group (6.5%; 95% CI, 3.1%-13.7%).

Subgroup analyzes found an advantage of survival for initial chemoradiation therapy Come in the patients with borderline resectable tumors (HR, 0.67; P = 0.045), and a trend toward better survival among the patients with resectable tumors (HR, 0.79; P = 0.23).

There was a trend toward more serious adverse events in the initial chemoradiation therapy group (52% versus 41%; P = 0.096). There was no difference in major surgical complications or postoperative mortality.

The study found high rates of progression within the first year in both the neoadjuvant chemoradiation therapy group and the initial surgery group. “It appears that our neoadjuvant program was unable to prevent many of these early progressions, and more effective programs are warranted,” the authors wrote.

Survival results were lower than those found in adjuvant trials, probably due to differences in patient populations.

Adjuvant studies generally recruit patients who have recovered well from resection and have no early signs of recurrence and thus have a more favorable prognosis.

The long-term results of PREOPANC are in agreement with four previous studies that compared neoadjuvant chemoradiation therapy with initial surgery.

A limitation of the study was that gemcitabine monotherapy was used as an adjuvant, and this regimen is now considered obsolete.

Source consulted here.