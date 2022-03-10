Charles Leclerc dominated in the first F1 practice in Bahrain

The Monegasque Charles Leclerc, at the wheel of his Ferrari, set the fastest time in the morning session of the Formula One pre-season tests at the Shakir circuit (Bahrain), in which the teams did not reveal their cards and the Mercedes W13, piloted by the British Lewis Hamilton, it attracted attention for its design with very small pontoons.

The Monegasque Ferrari driver set a time of 1:34.531 in Thursday’s morning session at the Shakir circuit. ferrari press

The time set by Leclerc (1:34.531) was inaccessible for the rest, although almost all the drivers dedicated themselves to making long runs, with problems at turn 10 for some of them, including Hamilton, the German Sebastian Vettel or the Mexican Sergio “Czech” Perez.

At the end of the session, Thai Alex Albon was in second place in the time table with his Williams, five tenths behind Leclerc.

Vettel, who showed his support for Ukraine on his helmet, set his fastest lap with 38 minutes to go and placed third, 1.1 seconds behind Leclerc.

Checo Pérez did 68 laps with his Red Bull RB18 (the one that was on the track the longest), and finished the session in fourth place, 1,446 behind the Ferrari and three tenths ahead of Hamilton, fifth.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon, at the wheel of the Alpine in the morning, posted the sixth fastest time after 35 laps. He was 2,237 behind Leclerc, and in the afternoon the Spaniard Fernando Alonso will replace him.

There were no red flags in the morning session, which ran without any major setbacks.

After an hour break to eat, the tests will resume with new drivers: Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, George Russell, Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas, Pietro Fittipaldi and Daniel Ricciardo, while Checo Pérez, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly will repeat in their teams.