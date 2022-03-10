Champions League: Al-Khelaifi went down hitting the referees’ locker room at the Bernabu

TOthe end of match against Real Madrid in the Champions League, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, staged an incident in the bowels of the Santiago Bernabu. According to Mónica Marchante in Movistar, Al-Khelaifi quickly left the box to go down to the referees’ locker room in bad manners to reproach them for something he didn’t like about the round of 16 match.

The problem is that he got confused. and ended up in the room of Meja Dvila, field delegate of the Real Madrid. Quite upset, the president of PSG, hitting, had to be removed with difficulty, leaving a rather embarrassing image.

According to the club, a Real Madrid employee would have recorded the scene and Al-Khelaifi, noticing, he would have gone towards him to attack him with the cry of “I am going to kill you”, having to be stopped by his own bodyguards. Later, Leonardo has demanded that the images of the Real Madrid employee’s mobile be erased, which had been blown up after Al-Khelaifi’s attempted attack. The tension experienced in the changing room tunnel was enormous.

Al-Khelaifi did not take the elimination of his team well, especially after seeing that during a game and a half was the owner and lord of the tie, but that fell apart in the last half hour.

PHOTO: Reuters

NEWS OF THE BOOSTER AND MICRON VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How protected are you against microns, according to the Covid-19 vaccine you have?

-Mexico booster vaccine: How to register older adults online

-What are the 5 symptoms of the micron variant?

-How many cases of micron are there in Mexico, where are they and why were they infected?

-Booster vaccine vs micron: Which is the biological Covid-19 that protects the most?

Who is and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus?