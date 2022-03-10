celebrities who dated minors

Being in a love relationship is part of anyone’s life, the feeling of being in love can happen to anyone and these celebrities came before they came of age:

Danna Paola and Eleazar Gomez

The ex-partner met when she was recording the telenovela Dare to Dream and they maintained their relationship for six years, however, it became a media issue not because of her appearance in the fashionable novel, but because of the age difference between them. Danna Paola was 14 years old and Eleazar was 24, 10 years is not long, however, at that time Danna was a minor.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

We all loved The Last Song, starring the Hannah Montana singer and Chris Hemsworth’s younger brother, and thanks to her they became a couple. Although the age difference between them was not much, only 3 years, it should be taken into account that she was 16 years old and he was 19.

Although he had already come of age, Miley was two years away from reaching her.

Hillary Duff and Joel Madden

The star who brought “Lizzie McGuire” to life was in a three-year relationship with Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden. At the time their romance began, she was 16 and Madden 24.

The actress never gave many details about their relationship, but in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, she made a comment that would make people assume that in this relationship she had her first sexual experience:

“She had a 26-year-old boyfriend, so everyone can make their own assumptions about what she was up to.”

Lindsay Lohan and Wilmer Valderrama

The Mean Girls star met Valderrama in 2004 and they fell in love, she was 17 years old and he was 24, so the relationship remained secret until she became of legal age.

After making it official, they moved in together, but their relationship only lasted a few months.

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama

Lohan was not Valderrama’s only underage girlfriend, as she met Mandy Moore when the actress and songwriter was 15 years old and from 2000 to 2002 they had a relationship, when she was 16 and 17 years old.

For the actress, Valderrama was her first boyfriend, at a time when she herself considered that she was very innocent and that she had not even kissed a boy at that time.

“We met at a photo shoot we did for a teen magazine when I was literally 15 years old. 15 years old! I was pretty innocent… I had never kissed a boy.”

Harry Styles and Caroline Flack

The X-Factor show brought Harry Styles and One Direction to the spotlight when he was 17, and it was the place where the singer met 31-year-old host Caroline Flack.

They had a relationship in 2011, however, when it came to light, it caused problems for both of them, as the public called Flack a “pedophile” and “perverted”.

Caroline Flack passed away in February 2020, after taking her own life due to an emotional crisis, the product of another scandal in the presenter’s life.