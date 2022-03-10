Carson Wentz traded from Indianapolis Colts to Washington Commanders

This is the second consecutive offseason that Carson Wentz has changed teams via transfer.

the quarterback Carson Wentz will play for his third team NFL different in the same number of seasons, after the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders agree to a transfer for the passer.

This is the second trade in consecutive seasons for Wentzwho last year passed from the philadelphia eagles to Colts through a transfer that cost indianapolis his first-round pick 2022 Draftplus a third-round pick from the 2021 Draft.

Now, the Colts will receive the third-round picks from the commanders in 2022 and 2023, sources reported. The 2023 third-round pick can become a second-round pick if Wentz participates in 70 percent of the plays for Washington. The teams also traded 2022 second-round picks, with the Colts rising from shift No. 47 overall to No. 42.

Sources told Schefter that Washington will pay the total amount of the 28 million dollars that must be collected Wentz next season, including a $5 million roster bonus due to be covered next week.

Wentz started all 17 games last season to indianapolis, getting a mark of 9-8. The campaign of Colts It ended in frank disappointment when they were eliminated from the playoffs, after losing their last two games of the season, when they needed a victory in any of them to get to the postseason.

In the week 17, Wentz suffered two turnovers — an interception and a fumble — against the jacksonville jaguars to sentence the Colts no playoffs. The Jaguars they finished, with everything and that triumph, with the worst mark of the NFL.

Forever, Wentz he has completed 1,884 passes of 3,008 attempts for 140 touchdowns against 57 interceptions. He was chosen in the first round of the Draft 2016 of the NFLwith the second overall turn, for the eaglesfrom North Dakota State.

However, his once promising career has suffered a marked decline in recent seasons. Wentz was elected to Pro Bowl for his 2017 season, one in which he started 13 games, but in which he missed the final stretch, including the postseason and victory in the Super Bowl LII from philadelphia Over the New England Patriotsdue to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

From then on, the numbers of Wentz they’ve suffered, including the 2020 campaign, when he led the league in interceptions with 15 despite playing just 12 games with philadelphia. lost ownership of the eagles in view of Jalen Hurtssecond-round pick 2020 NFL Draft.

indianapolis I expected to gather Wentz with the head coach of the Colts, Frank Reichcould reignite the pass rush. Reich served as offensive coordinator for the eagles in 2016 and 2017, the first two seasons of Wentz on the NFL.

However, in his only season with the Coltsfailed to lead the team to the playoffs a year after the now-retired Philip Rivers led the club to an 11-5 record and a postseason appearance in what was also his only year in indie.

the coach Reich he will now have his fifth starting quarterback in as many seasons. sam ehlinger and James Morgan they are the only other quarterbacks currently on the roster for the Coltsand neither of them has started a game of NFL.

On the other hand, the search for Washington for a long-term solution at the most important position in the offense takes decades. The franchise has started 32 quarterbacks since winning the superbowl to culminate the 1991 campaign, and eight over the past three years. Now, Wentz will add your name to that list.



Over the past four seasons, Washington ranks last in the NFL on Total QBR. It is no coincidence that, during that period, Washington he is 24-41 (26th in the league). Last season, with Taylor Heinicke as owner, Washington (7-10) ranked No. 23 in Total QBR. Washington considers him a high-level reserve, or a low-level starter.

According to one source, Washington he contacted all the teams to inquire about the availability of the quarterbacks, and the cost. The team began its search with a roster of 42 quarterbacks, culminating in the acquisition via trade of Wentz.

Information from Mike Wells and John Keim was used in the writing of this note.