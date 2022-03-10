Carlos Reinoso applauded Chivas’ decision to temporarily withdraw its fans from the stadium

After the brawl that left 26 injured, some seriously, in the stands of the The Corregidora Stadium during the duel between Queretaro and Atlas, Chivas decided to indefinitely suspend the attendance of their bars in their home games.

As of the next match, which will be the National Classic against America and until further notice, these rojiblanco animation groups will not be able to enter Akron, a decision that received the approval of a legend of the Eagles, Carlos Reinoso.

“I think that the Federation lacked putting an up to here, zero bars. I love the Chivasfascinated me and look what for me to say Chivas It’s not very good, but I loved it. Chivasabove all that that place of the bars is going to be occupied by children because I think, in my children, my grandchildren, in the family that goes to the stadium, who used to go quietly and put on the jersey of Monterey, tigers, Chivas, Americaand we could go and enjoy.

“I was on the field, but I saw all the families enjoying football, it seems to me an aberration that having this moment to remove the bars, you have not removed them,” revealed the Teacher in chat with TUDN.

kingdom regretted that the Mexican Football Federation and Liga MX did not take advantage of such a complicated moment as the fight in The corrector to eliminate the bars of Mexican soccer, since it would be for the benefit of families that like soccer.

“I think they have to remove the bars for the family, for the grandchildren, the children,” said the former soccer player.

