Cardi B Gives Fans First Look at Her 6-Month-Old Baby

Cardi B gave fans her most intimate look after complaining that she had never seen photos of her six-month-old son.

cardi b She gave fans a rare scene about her six-month-old baby. Child. The 29-year-old satisfied the request of the fans to finally see if he went in a dark and humorous way. He uploaded a close-up photo of his baby’s eye and long eyelids. “That’s all you get,” Cardi joked.

Even with that little look, we can not only see the baby’s beautiful brown eyes, but we can see how he cares for his parents, Cardi and both. Make up for. One fan even mentioned how much she looks like her older sister. Culture. The humorous response came after Cardi P tweeted about some of her struggles as a parent.

“Wow, I want to get rid of my sweet baby toothache. He was sad all day,” she wrote. While Cardi’s little one is sad, fans are excited to learn that his baby is growing up and receiving announcements about him. However, this was not enough for a fan who complained that Cardi had not posted any photos of her son. “Our baby’s relative had teeth and we haven’t seen him yet,” she wrote.

The culture loves her little brother like her parents do. Cardi B asked if her three-year-old wanted another little brother or sister. To her surprise, she replied that there was no culture. When she was asked why the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, her daughter got a charming answer. “Because I like my brother. He PerfectShe replied, “Damn.”

While there are plenty of upbeat moments, the “WAP” rapper knows that parenting comes with its legitimate struggles, especially when you’re popular. He had an Instagram page for his daughter’s culture. Stopped After reading some of the comments out there. “I didn’t check my daughter’s account, but now I’m going to block her page… I don’t know what wtf is going on, but I hope her moms are dying to give birth to them,” he then tweeted. This may be one of the reasons why she is so protective of her baby.