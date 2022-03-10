Cardi B gives fans a first look at her 6-month-old baby

Cardi B has given fans an extremely close look at her six-month-old son after complaining they’ve never seen photos of him.

cardi b She gave fans a rare glimpse of her six-month-old baby. child. She satisfied requests from 29-year-old fans to finally see if the baby looked somber but witty. She pulled up an extreme close-up of her baby’s eyes and long lashes. “That’s all you’ll ever get,” Cardi said sarcastically.

This is all you will get https://t.co/ZOCo4dVPe3 pic.twitter.com/j2R7aASTwf Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 9, 2022

Even with just that little glance, not only do we get a glimpse of the baby’s beautiful brown eyes, but we also get to see how he treats his parents, Cardi and Awad. A fan noted how much she looks like her older sister. culture. Cardi B’s clever response came after she vented on Twitter about some of her struggles as a mother.

“Ah, I wish I could get rid of my cute baby’s teething pain. He’s been sad all day,” she wrote. “While feeling bad for Cardi’s little baby, fans were excited to hear that her baby was growing and to receive updates. on him. However, this wasn’t enough for a fan who complained that Cardi hadn’t posted any pictures of his son, writing, “Our little cousin got his teeth and we haven’t seen him yet.”

Kulture loves her little brother as her parents act. Cardi B asked her three-year-old son if she wanted another little brother or sister. To her surprise, Kulture answered in the negative. When rapper Budak Yellow asked why, his daughter had the sweetest answer. “Because I love my little brother. Hu Perfect “Oh,” she replied, causing her mother to lunge.

Despite having plenty of sweet moments, the “WAP” rapper knows that parenthood comes with its fair share of hardships, especially when you’re famous. He had an Instagram page for his daughter Kulture but blocked it after reading some of the comments there. “I haven’t verified my daughter’s account but now I’m closing her page… I don’t know what’s going on but I hope all moms die because you were born to you geek,” he tweeted. at the time. This could certainly be a reason for her to protect her young son from her.