Camila Cabello’s carelessness with her chest during a television interview

Camila Cabello released last Friday her new single titled Bam Bam, a song in which Ed Sheeran participated and that is part of the album ‘Familia’ that will be released on April 8. The artist is in full promotion and is giving numerous interviews, although there has been one that has caused her a moment ‘earth swallow me’ when suffering an oversight in which he unintentionally exposed his chest.

In the British program ‘The One Show’, presented by Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas, Camila intervened through a video call and answered some of the questions that her followers sent to the hosts of the format. One of them had to do with one of the movements that she performs in the video clip of her new song, but when going to do it, she opened her blouse and showed a part of her anatomy that he would have wanted it to remain under the cloth.

“I hope you didn’t see the nipple”, snapped the young woman after teaching her dance and aware of what had happened to her. “There was a flash of something,” replied one of the presenters, playing it down.

Camila Cabello joked on TikTok

The singer took the situation with a lot of humor and hours later she joked about it on her TikTok account. “When my stylist asked me if I wanted nipple covers and I said no”, he wrote next to a face in which he showed his regret. To finish, she sang the line “I wish I had a time machine” from Muni Long’s song ‘Time Machine’.

Camila Cabello has not stopped making headlines in recent months, especially for her new jobs in music. However, she was also news about her because of her media break with Shawn Mendes, with whom she had been in a relationship for two years.