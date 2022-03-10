Camila Cabello with her favorite printed Zara dress

Camila Cabello premieres ‘Cinderella’ with Billy Porter

international singer Camila Cabello also loves Zara. Like most women on this planet, the artist finds her favorite clothes on the hangers of the Inditex giant. Without going any further, Camila Cabello wore this week a long print dress from Zara that is love at first sight. A feminine design that fit her perfectly and has bright colors that brighten up any gray day.

Camila Cabello put on her zara dress to attend a solidarity market that was held in California for International Women’s Day. Although it was sunny, the heat was not stifling, far from it. For this reason, her star garment fit so well with the halftime feeling and with the dress code of the event. Surely the rest of the attendees pop up of fashion and accessories asked him where his look was from to copy it.

The author of ‘Señorita’, ‘Don’t Go Yet’ or ‘Havana’ (to name just three of her many hitazos), casually matched her lively dress. She put on some black lace-up military boots and robust silhouette. His footwear gave his image a lot of personality. She completed her outfits with black sunglasses.

Camila Cabello carried her belongings in a dark retro mini bag. She let loose her wild hair, which fell carelessly to the middle of her back. As her earrings, she chose golden hoops that were very fine, in line with the boho aesthetic of her Zara dress. He also added different bracelets and rings to his hands.

Camila Cabello’s Zara dress

Camila Cabello’s Zara midseason dress is fantastic. It’s made in a light chiffon fabric that gives it a romantic touch. It has the typical pattern that makes the garment sell out right away. It makes a good face effect thanks to having so many colors. We love to have it in the closet as a wild card when we don’t know what style to leave the house with.

both in trendy street style looks As in proposals for the office, this dress is a ‘must’. Unfortunately it is from past seasons and is not available on-line. However, we would not be surprised to see a similar design in the new Zara collection. Always works.

