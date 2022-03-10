Camila Cabello uncensored shows her figure in wetting white dress

The singer shared some images from the recording of her recent video “Bam Bam”, in which she appears very sexy without underwear.

Camila Hair has continued with his career after breaking up with Shawn Mendezfocusing on his music and did so with the release of his most recent single “Bam Bam”.

After publishing the video of the song, the singer has not stopped posting on her social networks, and now she pleased her fans by sharing photos taken during the recording.

She drove her thousands of fans crazy by showing off her perfect curves in a tiny white dress which, wet with wine, revealed part of its charms.

In the photos he appears with the wet garment and without underwear, raising the temperature on his Instagram. The fans did not hesitate to praise her beauty.

“Every day you are more beautiful 🔥🔥🔥”

“CAMILAAAA you are the hottest in the world🥵”

“❤️ For me the best always”

“Cuerpower that loads you 😲😍😍😍😍❤️”

“I don’t know what you did, but you look prettier”

During the James Corden program, the interpreter showed off her figure in a green dress and then in a blue one with a large opening in the legs; In passing, she celebrated twice, since on March 3 she turned 25, so she also showed how happy she was in a car.

In the words of the singer

Three months have passed since the separation of one of the most mediatic couples in the world and to this day they still did not know the real reasons for the breakup.

In an interview with Apple Music 1 where he has given his point of view. Camila Cabello assures that she has been on very good terms with Shawn Mendes and holds a special affection for him.

Both realized that they had different priorities within the relationship:

“I feel like that was the case for both of us. Since we both started very young, it is as if we were really learning to be mentally healthy and functional adults. And that sometimes means not putting your main attention on your career,” added the Cuban.

When they decided to end their relationship, both promised to continue “being best friends”, without resentments or reproaches.

He admits that he still loves the artist and wishes him the best: “I love Shawn. And I hope that, truly, he has nothing but love in his life.”

(Visited 2,538 times, 372 visits today)

Advertising