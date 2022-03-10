Cameron Diaz: from Hollywood star to housewife; This is how his life has changed far from fame

Despite being one of the most sought-after stars on the big screen and one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry, Cameron Díaz turned his life around 180º and now stays out of the limelight.

And it is that it was just when she was at the peak of success, that is when the star decided to put an end to her career, and in 2016 she announced her departure from the world of cinema, as she assured that the stage of actress had come to an end.

The actress debuted in the world of entertainment at the age of 15 as a model, without ever imagining that she would later become one of the highest paid stars in the world, and one of the most popular.

The role that launched her to international fame was when she participated in “The Mask” alongside Jim Carrey in 1994, and that was only the springboard that catapulted her to stardom, as films such as “My Best Friend’s Wedding” followed. in 1997 and the saga of “Charlie’s Angels”.

But in 2016, the blonde shocked everyone by sharing that she had given up just over $100 million in movie contracts after radically downgrading her career.

The actress does not regret making a change in her life and leaving Hollywood. Photo: Getty Images

It should be noted that a year earlier she had married rocker Benji Madden, so everyone immediately pointed to him as the culprit for her sudden retirement.

But in January 2020, Díaz welcomed her first child, something that confirmed her change of life away from the cinema and the entertainment world, as she decided to become a full-time mother.

Almost seven years have passed since the actress completely moved away from the spotlight for a much more home and family life, and it is until now that she herself reveals what it is like to be outside of Hollywood.

From actress to housewife

Until now, the star of films like “Bad Education” and “Our Forbidden Video” breaks the silence and talks about what it means to her to be a full-time mother, wife and housewife.

The former actress decided to speak for a BBC podcast called “Rule Breakers” with the former star of the series Strictly, Michelle Visage, who fully praised the turn her life has taken off the big screen.

“I wanted my life to be manageable, but for me. My routine should be what I can handle and do it myself… I found my husband and we started a family. All those things that I hadn’t had time for before. And I didn’t it was just not having time, but also not having had the space to make decisions.”

And it is that the star surprised everyone by ensuring that life in Hollywood is much more explosive than everyone imagines, so he does not regret in the least having left behind his years of glory.

“I have been a victim of all the social exploitation to which women are subjected. At some point I have let myself be carried away by that, without questioning many things that happened, but at this moment I can no longer do it.”

It is worth mentioning that the star has not been completely missing, since she has ventured into the generation of content through social networks, as she shares different cooking recipes on her Instagram account.

However, fans do not lose hope of seeing it in the cinema in the coming months, as it is still valid on social networks.

