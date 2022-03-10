Cameron Diaz, after retiring from the cinema: “The last thing I think about is my appearance” | People

Cameron Diaz was one of the best-known faces in Hollywood in the 1990s and early 2000s, but his presence gradually faded until he confirmed his retirement from the big screen in 2018. He has already confessed on several occasions that he needed this definitive break to dedicate time to herself and that getting away from the spotlight has brought her “peace”. “There were many experiences that she had not lived and aspects that she did not handle,” she assured in an interview on the program Hart to Heart in 2020. Now he reaffirms himself and states that, since then, he has gotten rid of his routine, but also of the concern about his physical appearance.

In an interview with singer Michelle Visage on her new podcast from the BBC Rule Breakersthe interpreter of Something happens with Mary has spoken about how much his life has changed since he walked away from the entertainment industry after his last performance in the movie annie 2014. “I have been a victim of the objectification and social exploitation to which women are subjected”, she shared, after confessing that there was a time when she saw the world of beauty as the main protagonist in her life. “I myself have bought into that ideology on many occasions,” she explained.

The 49-year-old actress wanted to express how difficult it was then for her to move away from the established beauty canons. “Every day, as an actress that she was, I sat in front of the mirror for hours. It ended up being toxic ”, she has acknowledged. “All of a sudden you start criticizing yourself, and you think, ‘Why am I sitting here being so mean to myself? My body is strong. My body is capable. Why am I going to talk bad to him? Why am I going to be like this with him when she has taken me so far? ”, She has reflected during the talk in which she has confessed that all those thoughts no longer occupy her mind.

“I do not mind. Literally the last thing I think about is my appearance”, has sentenced the Golden Globe nominee, who has also revealed that she no longer puts the effort into completing her facial routine despite having “a billion products” on the shelves. her. “I’m doing nothing. I never clean my face. Twice a month, hopefully”, she has confessed with a laugh, asserting that this is not the place where she is “investing energy” at the moment. Despite this, she does believe that it is important to “stay strong” physically in the face of the 50 years that she will turn next August 2022.

Since marrying musician Benjamin Madden in 2015, the actress has decided to get her priorities in order and focus on her family. She is the mother of little Raddix Madden, just two years old, whom she wants to keep away from the spotlight, as she already assured in an interview with presenter Kevin Hart in 2020, just a few months after her birth. “People know who I am, but I want her to have autonomy,” she said then.