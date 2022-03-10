Cameron Daz, against objectification: “The last thing I think about is my appearance”

Four years ago, the protagonist of Something happens with Mary, a film where -by the way- the reification of women is part of the humorous plot, she withdrew from the world that had been her life for years. Goodbye to her work that made her known worldwide and goodbye to the aesthetic demands. “If I look back, I see that she is a trap, especially in our society, with what we value and what we give importance to. I’m a victim of all the exploitation and objectification to which women are subjected. And I have adopted them as more at times.”

The words of Cameron Diaz on the BBC Rule Breakers podcast by Michelle Visage have gone viral. In them she confesses how her fame pushed him to focus self-recognition on herself based exclusively on her image. “Fame infantilizes you a lot. It’s like keeping people in a state like when you see a little kid and you think, ‘he’s cute, I want him to be cute all the time, and if I can keep him cute by treating him like he is, maybe I’ll be too. keep it that way forever. And that’s how people treat you,” she acknowledges. While the public attended her famous climb, between the 90s and 2000s, the actress was submerged in a space of exploitation to which she did not react. “It is clear that I didn’t do all that could be done now because people are more aware, something like #MeToo,” he explains. “There were still parameters. During the 90s and 2000s there was still a lot, a lot of misogyny. That level of exploitation of powers was something that was found throughout the industry.”

Faced with this situation, the actress laughed to try to get out unscathed. “Participate enough to make everyone feel that they were safe, but that they were not victims. Knowing how to manage in those circumstances because it was something that happened all day, every day, in every little detail of your existence.” About to turn 50 and after four years of retirement from that world that today recognizes that he was intoxicated, your concerns have changed radically. Her appearance is the last thing on her list of concerns, in fact she doesn’t even spend a single minute on a beauty routine despite having a billion products. “I don’t do anything. I never clean my face. Twice a month, hopefully.”

The toxicity of the concept of beauty that surrounded him then has led him to total boredom. “All of a sudden you start criticizing yourself, and you think, ‘Why am I sitting here being so mean to myself? My body is strong. My body is capable. taken this far?'” Now the social conventions that prioritize her image do not influence her. She has managed to evacuate all those prejudices from her concerns. “I don’t care. Literally the last thing I think about is my appearance.”

when meeting benji madden his priorities began to change. Beauty, which had been a fundamental axis in her life, gradually gave way to other concerns, such as feeling mentally and physically strong. So if you’re looking for her wellness routine don’t expect to see her doing a skin care tutorial. If you can expect to see her playing sports or reflecting on mental health. Mother of a 2-year-old girl, don’t look for a family image with her husband either. Her intimacy and her independence from her little girl is now her main concern. “People know who I am, but I want her to have autonomy,” she confessed a few months after Raddix, her little girl, was born.

