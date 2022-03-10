Bron Breakker reveals the advice he received on the WWE main roster

The young superstar of NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker, has experienced one of the busiest weeks in his short career as a professional wrestler. Last Monday, Breakker made his debut on the main roster getting the victory along with Tommaso Ciampa by defeating The Dirty Dawgs in a tag team match, and on Tuesday he lost the NXT Championship in a triple threat with Ciampa and Ziggler in the that the former world heavyweight champion defeated. In the midst of these busy days, Breakker has conducted several interviews, and on the One on One podcast, has revealed one of the tips he was given on his adventure on the main roster.

“Probably smile more…everyone is telling me that. It’s one of those things… I just think I haven’t been trained in that aspect until now. It’s another thing I have to keep working on. figure out how to do it my way and make it unique in a personal way. I have had many points to train and things to learn from that experience. A lot of things I can take away from being a part of it.”

In another of the interviews he gave, in this case for The Dallas Morning News, the now former NXT champion was asked about his experience on the main roster and about the possibility of being promoted permanentlyand Breakker has assured that at the moment it is not something that worries him:

“Nah, I am focused on the day to day, in what is happening. Take things in your time. I’m not thinking about it. Just concentrate. I was focused on being the best NXT champion I could be, you know, and now the focus is to redeem myself and try to win it back at some point in the future. Return to the titular scene at some point. Yeah, I don’t focus on that.”

At the moment the date on which Breakker could have a rematch match for the NXT Championship is not known, however, Rick Steiner’s son has made a very good impression on both fans and within WWE, so it would not be It is strange that the company wanted him for one of the two brands on the main roster despite his youth.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.