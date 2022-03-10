BROKE THE SILENCE: Kylian Mbappé’s message after PSG’s comeback against Real Madrid

Fought. It created a lot of danger. He scored in the first leg. He converted on the lap. Kylian Mbappe everything was left for PSG to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League.

Unfortunate for his cause, and sadly for millions of Parisian fans, Mauricio Pochettino’s team collapsed. A catastrophic half hour against a suffocating Real Madrid prevented the Parc des Princes club from getting into the top 8 of the tournament.

Disappointed by what happened on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu, the world champion did not speak to the press. His message arrived until this Thursday and came via social networks.

KYLIAN MBAPPÉ’S MESSAGE AFTER PSG’S ELIMINATION

Donatello He admitted that he is experiencing a difficult moment and acknowledged that they failed in their great objective of the season. He will take time to recover from the blow, but he already thinks about what is coming. His teammates and he will give themselves to the fullest until the last game of the campaign.

“Difficult moment. The Champions League was a big goal for us, but we failed. The season is not over and, whatever happens, we will remain united and determined until the last game of the season. Thanks to the fans who support us and who made the trip. HERE IS PARIS”.

It looks like yesterday we saw his last UEFA Champions League game in a PSG shirt. Or will it be that he renews with the Parisian team?

The truth, although there is still nothing official, the general feeling is that KM7 will become the next galactic of Real Madrid. Time will answer.

Undefeated data. Kylian Mbappé has recorded 33 goals and 20 assists in 53 games played in the UEFA Champions League. Barbarity.

Did you know…? Kylian Mbappé has 25 goals and 14 assists in 35 games played for PSG this season. More and more complete.