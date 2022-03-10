Brock Lesnar’s hilarious response to why he keeps fighting

His elimination at the Royal Rumble 2020 at the hands of Drew McIntyre and his loss to the Scotsman at WrestleMania 36 looked like the end of the cycle for Brock Lesnar, a veteran who had long no longer needed to accumulate more achievements in WWE.

Because we didn’t know anything about “The Beast” afterwards for almost a year and a half, until the hot night of last August 21, during the epilogue of SummerSlam, the veteran made an appearance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to make it clear to Roman Reigns who was still there.

AND Since then, WWE has turned to Lesnar like a straw, giving him renewed prominence, as if nothing seen in 2020 had taken place: winner of the WWE Championship on Day 1, winner of the Rumble and winner of the Elimination Chamber.

Conquests that will lead him to star again at WrestleMania next month against Reigns in a unification match, considered by McMahonlandia the greatest in the history of the “Show of the Shows”.

► A good reason to come out of retirement

Recently chatting with Michael Kay on this broadcaster’s podcast, Brock Lesnar made an interesting confession about those 17 months that he stayed away from the rings.

“When I was young, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll retire when I’m 40.’ And in fact I retired when the COVID pandemic hit and my contract ended in 2020. This is how I closed the circle in the history of Brock Lesnar. I had my first professional wrestling match in Hamel, Minnesota, in a garage with no crowd. And 20 years later, being WWE World Heavyweight Champion, I had my last match in a warehouse without an audience. 20 years, full circle, the revolution accomplished. And I said, ‘Okay, cool, I’m leaving.

Then, why did you decide to come back last year? Lesnar responds with a very graphic onomatopoeia.