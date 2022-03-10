Britney Spears will tell her story for a juicy amount of dollars | Celebs U

Ana Caroline

Free from guardianship, the singer is determined to narrate her version of events.

After a couple of months ago Britney Spears regain his freedom from the guardianship of which he was a victim at the hands of his father, and which managed to be revoked thanks to the movement of his fans, #FreeBritneynow the pop star has a whole life and a future ahead of her, so the interpreter of “Baby, one more time She is determined not to waste any more time and “smack down” her previous life of limitations under her family’s rule.

that controversy guardianship was imposed on Britney more than 13 years agowhen the singer experienced a public mental crisis, caused by the media stress she experienced and the abuse of alcohol, however, this control by her father became increasingly strict and manipulative, since he did not let her do things like or drive , use a credit card, and even remarry and get pregnant again.

The case became media coverage thanks to the movement of its fans and journalistic investigations, such as the New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spearswhere all the shady dealings carried out by his father were revealed, jamie spearsas well as possible negligence on the part of his family in general, including his younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Upon being released by the court, Birtney promised to seek justice and unmask those who participated as alleged perpetrators in the chilling guardianship to which she was subjected. Now, enjoying her newfound freedom, the Princess of pop has signed a lucrative agreement with the publisher Simon & Schusterwhich will publish Brit’s memoirs, telling her version of events live for the first time, and pocketing 15 million dollars.

According to the Page & Six report, the historic contract is one of the most important for the publisher, since it has only been surpassed by the one that they would sign at the time Michelle and Barack Obama. The interpreter’s fans are happier and more excited because Birtney has finally regained full control of her personal life and her public image, in addition to the fact that this book could represent her well-deserved “revenge” after the book published by her younger sister.

At the beginning of 2022, Jamie Lynn Spears published the book Things I should have said (“The things I should have said”), in which she recounts her experience growing up as the younger sister of one of music’s biggest stars in the 1990s and how this would have affected her emotionally throughout her childhood and adolescence, revealing a certain resentment towards her younger sister, pointing out that she was the biggest victim in the whole situation, since her parents used to forget about her.

Within one of the most controversial passages in the book of the former youth star of Zoey 101Jamie Lynn would have pointed out that Britney threatened her with a knife, however, the singer of “toxic” He denied it completely, expressing his annoyance towards the possible lies of his little sister: “My family loves to bring me down and hurt me, that’s why I’m so mad at them.”