Britney Spears surprised dancing to the rhythm of ‘Mi Gente’, by J Balvin

Britney Spears, American singer. Photo: Instagram @britneyspears

Among the more than two thousand publications he has made Britney Spears on her Instagram account, those related to her dances, her choreographies stand out. It should be remembered that dance has always been a fundamental factor in the musical career of the pop star, born in the United States. Now, on Tuesday, March 8, the interpreter of ‘Criminal’ published a clip in which she is seen moving her body to the rhythm of a popular song by a Colombian artist: J Balvin.

Specifically the theme was ‘Mi gente’, which the reggaeton player paisa released in 2017, of course, in conjunction with its video clip. This piece of music was also a collaborative work with French artist Willy William. And, if we talk about the views on YouTube that the music video of the song has, to this day that figure goes up to 3,050,454,785 views.

Returning to the subject of the choreography performed by Britney Spears of ‘Mi gente’, the singer wrote in the caption of the publication: “Me in Maui (Hawaii) sweating my butt!”, In turn, he also labeled J Balvin among his words.

In addition to the wide musical repertoire that Spears has, which includes songs like ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’, ‘If U Seek Amy’, ‘Crazy’, ‘I Wanna Go’, ‘Everytime’, ‘Toxic’ and ‘Baby One More Time’, all their musical pieces have been accompanied by some choreography. Dancing for the artist is very important and she has realized this with messages such as: “… I know that I am not the best dancer, many people make fun of the way I move, but honestly, as I move and express my body in some way right now… that heals me!”, as he wrote last Monday, March 7, also on his Instagram.

Although during the years in which she obtained more artistic popularity, the pop star’s dances received multiple compliments, in recent times she has been the protagonist of various criticisms or ridicule as she mentioned.

When J Balvin sang ‘Mi Gente’ with Jennifer López:

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were the two singers who developed a flattering musical presentation for the popular Super Bowl halftime show. In their case, they were awarded the 2020 edition. As for López’s musical moment, J Balvin had a brief space to interact with the American artist on stage and, between what was presented by both, they played a fragment of ‘Mi gente ‘.

Currently there are multiple musical stars that perform as reggaeton singers in the industry. However, as far as Colombia is concerned, it could be said that Maluma, Karol G and J Balvin, the three from Medellín, are the ones who bear the title of the most listened to, popular and successful Colombian reggaeton artists in the world. In addition to their individual success, they have also made outstanding collaborations: Maluma with Madonna, Karol G with Nicki Minaj and J Balvin with Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny, among others.

KEEP READING:

The memory with Diana Celis that Epa Colombia still keeps, although they already finished

Claudia Bahamón revealed her tips for healthy skin