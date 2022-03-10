Britney Spears strolling through Drake’s YOLO properties for sale

duckThe coveted Hidden Hills property is drawing a lot of interest after it went on the market on Monday… and it’s attracting the attention of major celebrities, namely Britney Spears!

Witnesses at the property told TMZ that the YOLO Estate was inundated with potential buyers on Tuesday (shows were held for 20-30 guests) and among that group were Britney Spears and her fiancé. sam asghari.

It’s unclear what drew Britney to the property, aside from being single. The house has a large recording studio…perhaps a sign of things to come from a pop icon?

We were told that Britney was investigating the package, property, and adjoining properties, which led to the final complex being put up for sale for $22.2 million! He definitely got the cash, he’s worth $60 million…and he’s got a house for sale worth a few million dollars.

They also told us Caitlyn Jenner He also visited the property on Tuesday… It’s safe to say that Drizzy caught everyone’s attention!

As we reported, Drake listed the Three Houses Monday… The main mansion, which measures 12,500 square feet, has an asking price of $14.8 million and features a private theater, pool with bar, waterfalls and tennis courts.

Drake will have no problem selling his property… we were told that the house already has some serious buyers… with the expectation that there will be several offers by the end of the week.

we arrived to branden And the renee williams at The Beverly Hills Estates which listed the properties but was not immediately available for comment.

