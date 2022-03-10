Bray Wyatt’s first public appearance outside of WWE is announced

Former WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt has been off the radar for a long time since his dismissalhowever finally her first public appearance was announced in the world of wrestling.

First appearance of Bray Wyatt after his departure from WWE

Fans miss seeing on screen the former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt who was abruptly fired last July, Bray whose name is Windham Rotunda in real life and who has not given any signs so far of wanting to fight again in some company, same reason why he has focused on other projects in his personal life.

Although the non-competition clause has ended since October and that it is one of the most coveted free agents of all, Bray has been focusing lately on filming a movie and he doesn’t seem interested in returning to fight at the moment, even so finally His first public appearance at an event has been announced.

Who’s going this weekend stop by and say Hi I’ll be doing interviews throughout the day #showcaseoflegends pic.twitter.com/wiwu7Nq3PA — DA Call Up Podcast (@dacallup) March 9, 2022

Bray Wyatt makes a presence along with many other fighters

It has been confirmed that Bray Wyatt will be present at an event called Showcase of Legends VII, which will be held on March 13, event in which other super stars of the company will also be present All Elite Wrestling such as, Dustin Rhodes, Britt Baker, female legend and hall of famer Trish Stratus, among others.

Notably AEW is one of the companies that have shown the most interest in Bray Wyatt, However, until now no contract signing has been finalized or their arrival has been confirmed, the fighter would remain focused on continuing with possibly the beginning of his acting career, although if he returned to the ring, he would undoubtedly get a millionaire contract that nothing bad would come to him

Thank you for sharing and enjoying this great passion with us, PLANET WRESTLING. As usual the best information on wrestling and the world of Wrestling in Spanish, interviews, videos, and the best coverage and live monitoring. Remember that you can also directly access the news of the next WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 already all WWE news.