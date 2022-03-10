Boxer Hero Tito dies; He suffered a brutal KO and spent days in the hospital

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City





The boxing world is in mourning. And it was revealed boxer death of Indonesian origin Hero Titus (Heru Purwanto) at age 35, after was knocked out by James Mokoginta in a fight where the stake was Indonesian lightweight titlelast February 27.

The boxer was knocked out in the seventh round of the contest, after receive a brutal upper cut from James Mokogintawhich immediately sent him to the canvas and he later had to be removed from the ring on a stretcher. Tito spent several days in the hospital, until youlaughmind confirmed his death a few hours ago.

the indonesian boxer He was married and the father of two daughters., one of 13 and another of 5 years of age. Her trajectory was made largely in the eastern hemisphere, in addition to the fact that He was a professional boxer since 2004. She got to be a part of the billboard that she starred in Manny Pacquiao vs. Brandon Rios in Macau in 2013.

The contest between Hero Titus and James Mokoginta It was a rematch between both fighters, because had met in 2015, where the deceased today won by unanimous decision. during the fight hetheIt was noticed that the Indonesian Mokoginta came out wearing the colors of Mexico.