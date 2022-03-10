BOOOOOM: Benzema’s resounding response to all those who say he fouled Donnarumma in Real Madrid’s first goal

The Parisian complaints go in the same direction: Real Madrid’s first goal, the one that returned The whites to the round of 16 tie, he should not have counted due to a foul by Karim Benzema on Gigio Donnarumma.

KB9 doesn’t understand complaints.

When questioned about this issue, the Real Madrid captain was blunt. For KB9 the action went like this: the Italian keeper delayed, he pressed him and then, without much else, he lost the ball.

BENZEMA: “NOTHING IS A FAULT AGAINST DONNARUMMA”

“Is Donnarumma missing? No, not at all (there is no fault). Wait, I put pressure on him and he just loses the ball.”were the words of the Madridista’s third top scorer, in an interview for RMC Sports.

oh! And for the 34-year-old attacker, more than an error by the PSG goalkeeper, it was a success by all of Real Madrid. Without the high and orderly pressure there is no annotation, eh: “It’s not a mistake, it’s pressure. It’s pressure from the whole team. And then it ends with the goal.”he clarified to Movistar Soccer.

The mental strength of Real Madrid: “We started well, to try to score goals. We had chances. They put a counter against us, a goal. But I think that in the second half, with mental strength, we made this match”.

Mauricio Pochettino, Leonardo (sports director), Nasser Al-Khelaifi and millions of fans assure that there was an infraction, so the goal should not have gone up on the scoreboard. Benzema, the protagonist of the sequence, does not agree. Normal, each one defends his interests.

Be that as it may, the facts, as Cristiano Ronaldo would write, are that the refereeing body, including those attending the VAR, considered that there was nothing. And, for that reason, the goal appeared on the board.

We understand that there may be some annoyance from Paris Saint-Germina, but the analysis, which we assume will come when the temperature passes, should focus on the little reaction capacity they had after the 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu. With that marker they still went through and completely blurred! With or without controversy, paper.

Undefeated data. Karim Benzema has recorded 30 goals and 12 assists in 33 games played this season with Real Madrid. The best moment of his career.

Did you know…? Karim Benzema (67) has already surpassed Raúl González (66) as Real Madrid’s second all-time top scorer in the UEFA Champions League. He is only surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo (105).