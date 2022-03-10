Bill Murray Could Become Batman Decades Ago, But He Didn’t, Says Eddie Murphy Is To Blame

Bill Murray looks back on the time he could have become Batman, but it didn’t go as planned.

Batman is always a recurring character in entertainment news. The DC Comics character has been a benchmark for more than 80 years in many markets, including film and television.

Of course, the premiere of The Batman has raised interest in this Gotham vigilante embodied by so many actors on the big screen.

Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and now Robert Pattinson have taken the step to wear the iconic bat hood.

Another name could have joined that illustrious list in the early 1980s: Bill Murray.. In the time span between Adam West’s adaptation of Tim Burton’s Batman, there was another attempt to bring the Dark Knight to the big screen.

Ivan Reitman wanted to adapt DC comics with what would have been one of the most hilarious couples on screen: Bill Murray as Bruce Wayne and Eddie Murphy as Robin. Yes, let’s see if you think that changing the race of characters is a recent thing.

Obviously, the film did not prosper. Bill Murray has remembered with Yahoo! the reasons why he never got behind the wheel of his Batmobile.

The iconic actor “blamed” Eddie Murphy for the project running aground. Murphy wanted the role of Batman, and neither of them wanted to be the Boy Wonder.

“I talked to Eddie Murphy and he wanted to play Batman. That’s where the conversation went… I don’t want to be Boy Wonder to anyone, maybe when he was a kid. But it was too late for that in the 80s.

We both saw each other wearing the purple suit. In red and green, I look like one of Santa’s elves. There was a lot of vanity in the production and it ended up being nothing“.

Reitman held the project for a while, but he also left it to focus on another that may sound familiar to you, one called Ghostbusters.

Looking back, the fight to be Batman between Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy left us with an unforgettable classic like Ghostbusters and, years later, at Michael Keaton’s Batman. Every cloud has a silver lining.