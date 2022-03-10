Bad Bunny turns 28: These are the great achievements in his career

Bad Bunny dethroned Taylor Swift from the most listened to singers on Spotify and took first place with a total of more than 9.1 billion views on the music platform. Photo: EFE Agency

bad bunny, the most important Latin trap artist, reaches his 28th birthday and with it several achievements that continue to add to his successful career. In 2021, the Puerto Rican dethroned Taylor Swift as the most listened to singer on Spotify and took first place with a total of more than 9.1 billion views on the music platform.

The achievement on Spotify is due to his third studio album “The Last Tour of the World” that was published in November 2020 and with which he obtained more than 900 million reproductions.

Since 2016, the year the artist’s career began, Benito Martínez has managed to get many of his songs on the United States list, Hot Latin Songs and in 2018, he obtained the long-awaited first place on the Billboard Hot 100 list along with J Balvin and Cardi B with the single “I like it”, the same one with which he obtained the first Grammy nomination for Record of the Year.

With the album “YHLQMDLG” it achieved millions of reproductions, which marked that it was the album with the most reproductions, the album received nominations for the Grammy Awards for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album.

Likewise, the album “YHLQMDLG” achieved a milestone not seen in more than 27 years on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums list. With “YHLQMDLG,” the Puerto Rican artist managed to break Gloria Estefan’s record for the most weeks at number 1 in the ranking.

Before the global quarantine closure, he was part of the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira. In addition, he has been the first Latin urban artist to be on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

For now, the artist is on his tour of Latin America “World’s Hottest Tour” will be for 14 presentations in Latin America. In Colombia he sold out tickets very quickly and it is the only country where he will have three concert dates within his tour.