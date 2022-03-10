Bad Bunny and his younger brother, Bernie Martinez who is identical to him

The Puerto Rican singer who has managed to destroy the stereotypes of what is feminine and what is masculine, and about what his music was and is today; Bad Bunny, is undoubtedly one of the most recognized today, and much is known about him and the controversial lyrics of his songsbut the reality is that he does not share much about his private life.











His family always supports him in the decisions he makes and one of his brothers is no exception. His name is Bernie Martínez and like Benito, he is quite handsome, but he is not only similar in the taste that people have for him; but also in the physical, because although there are differences between the twothe reality is that they do look like brothers.

Bad Bunny’s family

Benito’s family never had many economic difficulties, but the reality is that it was Until recently, when he tasted what fame and luxuries areas he grew up in Puerto Rico with a middle-class family.

In it, is Lysaurie Ocasio Declet, his mother who is an English and piano teacher, who is partly someone remarkable in the singer’s career, since he taught him music since he was little and showed him that he had musical skills that not everyone has with the classes he took him to.

Although at first the classes were only in the church, Bad Bunny has not been afraid to end the barriers that exist between religion, free expression and music, in addition to the way he puts the letters on it.

Despite this, he also grew up with his brothers, but he is the oldest. One of his brothers is named Bysael and the other is named Bernie. Although Bysael does not like the artistic career that he has now his brother like to have it toothe reality is that if you want to achieve great things, then your dream is to play baseball professionally.

On the other hand, Bernie is the one who has given signs of a small possibility of take off his artistic career very soonso the physical resemblance is not the only thing that identifies them.

Who is Bernie?

Although he is not as famous as his brother, the reality is that he is not as unknown as his younger brother Bysael, either. Well, he has more than 200 thousand followers on his Instagram account. and has participated in music videos of urban artists who are internationally known as Karol G, Ricki Martin, Sofía Vergara or even Sech.

Like Benito, Bernie is a great lover of fashion, and he shows it on his social networks, in which he constantly shares photographs in which he appears with very funny outfits that go according to the trends of what is being worn at the moment; However, she also shares his lifestyle which is what stands out the most on her Instagram feed and has let it be known that cars and speed are two of the things she likes the most.