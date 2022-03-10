Auronplay presents “Los Panas”, the show with Reborn, Axozer, Biyin…

“Los Panas” is the new project of Auronplay and his friends to create new content.

the popular streamer thus join old faces (and mask) like Perxitaa, Reborn or 8cho to perform content together periodically.

To this list we must also add Axozer and Biyin who will also be part of this show produced by YouPlanet and which intends to go one step further in communication through the stream.

When does “Los Panas” start, the Auronplay show

Reborn asks for calm in the face of so much magnetism

Auronplay announced that once a month these streamers will usually meet to create content aimed at millions of people.

Although the mysticism has been total during the presentation, Auron has pointed out that the end will be physical and spectacular.

“Los Panas” will have his presentation this March 23 with the broadcast of its first episode, where we will be able to see all the members playing video games together.

Who make up “Los Panas”

In the presentation video we have been able to meet the members of this new group, “Los Panas”, they will be represented by Auronplay, Perxitaa, Reborn, Biyin, Axozer and 8cho, all of them old acquaintances from the universe that surrounds their star, Auronplay.

Streamers start to get together

Axozer to be part of “Los Panas” from Auronplay

True to the “Gaming House” concept, but without all living in it, the streamers start creating content togetheras in times of pandemic and confinement.

For some time, except for the exceptions of some series or the Ibai events, that no creator of the “Big 4”, except for the Bilbao caster, gathered his inner circle to start creating recurring content.

A content demanded by the audience, which He likes to see his favorite streamer interact with others. Quite a success, we will see what this new content called “Los Panas” holds for us.