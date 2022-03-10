AuronPlay and ‘Los Panas’ come together to stream

AuronPlay has announced in its broadcast this Wednesday, March 9, that recurringly will meet ‘Los Panas’a group of content creators that, in addition to him, include Biyín, 8cho, Axozer, Reborn and Perxitaa.

This initiative, which is part of a sponsorship and goes hand in hand with YouPlanetwill make all six participate in streaming specials in which, as they have promised, there will be challenges and they will be full of surprises to guarantee fun.

The first of these streaming It will take place this month of March. It will be Wednesday the 23, although details about what they will do at that time are still scarce. From then on we will see them together periodically, but the dates of the next deliveries are still a mystery.

to promote it have launched a first campaign entitled ‘Los Panas by Santalucía’ in which they focus on the different streamers that are part of ‘Los Panas’. Through a video of just over a minute, they offer shots of the six members of the group.

It’s about a group with a strong presence on Twitch, highlighting the case of AuronPlay and its 12 million followers. Biyin is the second with the most, with 2.4 million; while Perxitaa is the third with 2.1.

The other three are also above a million: Reborn is 1.9, Axozer —whose face has not been officially revealed— has 1.7 and 8cho has 1.1. All of them have usually played together, but always on-line.