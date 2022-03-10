Atlas News: Camilo Vargas visits one of the Atlas injured in the hospital after a river in La Corregidora

ANDThe goalkeeper of the Atlas, Camilo Vargas, had a great gesture with one of the injured red and black fans behind the brawl last Saturday at the Corregidora Stadium of Queretaro, by visiting him in the Civil Hospital of Guadalajara and encouraging him in his recovery.

In the photograph that circulates in networks, Vargas appears next to the patient and both in good spirits waving at the camera.

Vargas with one of the injured from La Corregidoraalberto valos

After the violent events in Quetaro, a balance of 26 people injured and so far 14 allegedly involved have been arrested in the fight that cost the disaffiliation of the Roosters board and the team a one-year sanction without being able to receive public.

The match between Quetaro and Atlas that could not be finished in the 90 minutes after the brawl was won at the table by the Rojinegros with a score of 0-3, with which the current champion is in fourth position with 15 units, while the Gallos are left with eight points and located in fourteenth place.

Atlas’s next match will also be in visiting quality against the Bravos de Juárez, although his animation group will not be able to attend due to the six-month sanction imposed on them by Liga MX.

