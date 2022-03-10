Atlas fan: Esteban suffered a stroke, he already shows improvement

Toledo

Guadalajara / 09.03.2022 22:26:25





Esteban Hernandez Martinezbetter known as ‘El Razor’, was the Atlas fan who suffered the most seriousness during the fight last Saturday inside the La Corregidora stadium in Querétaro, resulting in a stroke, however He shows improvement and can be extubated in the next few hours, as reported by his mother, María Guadalupe Martínez.

“The doctor says that he’s coming out, that he’s getting better, they want to extubate him, the medication that keeps him asleep is already being removed, little by little he’s already moving his hands, moving his feet, that’s a great advantage, his chest is already it is deflating and the spill is giving way,” María Guadalupe Martínez explained in an interview for MILENIO.

Esteban’s case went around the world because of the videos in which it was seen how he was severely beaten, remained motionless and almost naked, what helped for his identification was the tattoo of the Atlas shield on his chest, so his family found his whereabouts and although it was said that he had died given the brutality with which he was beaten, after 12 hours of being hospitalized, Esteban’s family was able to confirm that he was still alive.

The expenses for his treatment have been of great magnitude, for this reason, Esteban’s friends and relatives asked for help through social networks for the donation of money and thus be able to sustain his recovery expenses, which has worked and Mrs. María Guadalupe She is grateful as she also received emotional support from society.

“I am very grateful to everyone, to all the people who have sent messages for my son, supporting my son, the doctors who are 100% with my son who are taking care of him and he has to get up, they are taking very good care of him giving my son,” he said.

For his part, Rafael Santana Ortiz, director of the Old Civil Hospital of Guadalajara ‘Fray Antonio Alcalde’, explained that once Esteban is fit, he will be transferred to this hospital for his care.

“The follow-up is being given by the Jalisco health secretary through the state government, they are in communication with local authorities in Querétaro and as soon as it is ready, it will surely move here and we will also follow it to give it the care it requires,” he said.

In total there were 26 injured, this is the official figure shared by the Querétaro government and although most have already been discharged, Esteban still needs the support of the citizens.

If you want to help the family so that ‘El Razor’ returns home, you can donate to the BBVA account 4152 3135 6893 3175 in the name of María Guadalupe Martínez López.

