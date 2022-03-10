Ariana Grande releases a song to sleep

Today’s artists are not limited to singing but have been able to diversify their projects so that economic income reaches them through different channels. There are those who launch their clothing collections, like Billie Eilish or Rihanna, who present makeup lines like Selena Gomez or those who dedicate themselves to making bedtime songs. Ariana Grande has joined the app calm and has released a version of breathin an hour to fall asleep.

calm It is one of the best known applications in the field of meditation and has millions of users around the world. Among its resources are audios that are intended to help those who have trouble sleeping or who suffer from insomnia.

On March 19, on the occasion of World Sleep Day, calm He launched a bombshell on his social networks: a collaboration with Ariana Grande herself. “Take a deep breath and sleep with an ethereal and ambient version of Ariana Grande, only in our sleep remix series”, they wrote in their official accounts.

The artist has covered one of her songs, breathinincluded in the album that he released in 2018 under the title of sweetener. This new song has a duration of one hour so that it serves so that whoever listened to it ends up falling asleep.

Although the collaboration may seem strange, this is not the first time that a famous face has participated alongside calm in a similar project. Post Malone and Katy Perry also released songs for the same purpose, and Harry Styles agreed to reading stories to help the smallest of the house to go to bed.

In times of pandemic, when the music industry has been strongly affected by not being able to hold concerts, many artists have sought other ways not only to make money, but to continue in the limelight and stay in contact with their fans. Ariana Grande’s goes through this collaboration with calm which will probably be a success.