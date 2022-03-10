Are you afraid that the OLED panel of your Switch will burn out? This YouTuber has taken the ultimate test

Image : Andrew Liszewski

We all know the advantages What do the panels have? OLED. That if their blacks are perfect, that if their colors are vibrant… . but on this technology always plans the risk of the famous burned from their panels. Therefore, when Nintendo released its new OLED Switch, many wondered if this could mean a serious problem. Today, thanks to YouTuber Wulff Dens, We leave doubts.

To check if the panel could indeed suffer from burning problems (also known as burn-in), Wulff Dens decided to leave the console on for months showing a static image of the game Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

After 1,800 hours straight with the same background image and full brightness, the panel was still pristine. It was not until reaching 3600 hours when finally, appeared something of burn in .

How can you see from minute 3 of the video, it begins to appreciate a small halo—also known as ghosting — on the screen. And it is not even that it is very remarkable, but if we compare the console with another healthy Nintendo Switch OLED, we see that indeed some of burn in exists .

Although we have seen OLED devices with burn-in issues in the past, panels with this technology have managed to greatly improve their longevity. I think seeing how long it takes on Appear the burn in it does not seem that it is something that you should worry about when buying a Swich.