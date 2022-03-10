Aquaman 2 delayed: James Wan explains why the second part delays its theatrical release | Jason Momoa | Amber Heard | Cinema and series
Aquaman 2directed by james wanIt is one of the most anticipated movies in the DC Extended Universe. Jason Momoa and Amber Heard will return as co-stars of the new adventure that promises to surpass its predecessor.
The premiere of the tape was scheduled for December 16, 2022, but Warner Bros delayed its release until March 17, 2023. Fans have speculated about the reasons behind it, but the director finally explained that it will be in favor of a better result.
“Here I am. Working nonstop. Day and night, at least fifteen hours a day, in this version of director from home. I thank God for the great desk I have,” said the filmmaker on Instagram before detailing more about the progress of the film.
“For a movie that is almost all visual effects, I’m grateful for the extra time it took to get this done right. We are working with totally innovative technology. I’m impressed by some of the early tests we’re running. I am cautiously optimistic and feel excited. I can’t wait to share it”, he finished.
What other DC movies changed their premiere?
- Shazam! The fury of the gods is brought forward from May 21, 2023 to December 16, 2022
- Black Adam was scheduled for July 29, 2022, but was delayed until October 21 of the same year
- The Flash was going to arrive in November 2022, but it has already confirmed that it will be released on June 23, 2023
- League of Superpets had its premiere scheduled for May 20, 2022 and now it will be July 29.