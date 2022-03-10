Another casualty is coming at Club América due to internal issues

March has been a month of change for Eagles of America after the removal of Santiago Solari and the resignation of Gilberto Adamewho served as an institutional technical assistant as a result of not receiving the opportunity to have the azulcrema internship, despite the fact that the board asked him to remain in the capital team, now his son would be facing a complex scenario.

America’s next casualty?

Gilberto Adame he has his son Paul Adame performing in the lower category of America, as a midfielder Under-18where he has demonstrated his soccer quality, however, according to sources within the club, they point out that the youth soccer player would be in doubt about his continuity after his father’s decision to leave Coapa, having to do his best to convince him of his permanence , or seek their transfer to another sports institution

The squad player for the Azulcrema team is 17 years old in this Closure 2022 He maintains a participation of seven games, in two of them being a starter, to add 221 minutes, he also has an annotation. while in the Shout Mexico Opening 2021 in the Basic Forces Sub 18 He was in 15 matches to encompass 860 minutes of action and one goal.