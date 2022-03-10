Anne Hathaway talks about Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman after the premiere of ‘The Batman’

One of the great attractions ofbatman‘ is knowing that in the Matt Reeves movie Bruce Wayne is accompanied by one of the great characters of the Gotham universe, cat woman.

On this occasion, the weight of interpretation by Selina Kyle has fallen on Zoe Kravitz who has been able to perfectly embody the essence of this character with so many edges.

Before Zoe Kravizt, great actresses brought Catwoman to the big screen, such as Michelle Pfeiffer, who played her in 1992 with ‘Batman Returns, Halle Berry, who starred in ‘Catwoman’ in 2004, and Anne Hathaway, who played Selina in ‘The Dark Knight’ in 2012.





Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson as Catwoman and Batman | Warner Bros.

Michelle and Halle wanted to congratulate Kravitz in a post that the actress posted on her Instagram account for the theatrical release.

Now, it’s been Anne Hathaway who has been asked about the interpretation of his partner in ‘The Batman’ in an interview with ‘ET’. The actress He says he hasn’t seen the film yet. but wanted to have these words about it:

“I have a friend who saw it this weekend and she told me not only that it’s great in itbut how much fun it was to be in a full movie theater and realize that people go back to the movies…. I’m very happy for her. I haven’t had a chance to see it yetbut I’m looking forward to doing it,” he says.

This was what Anne Hathaway said when she learned that Zoe Kravitz would be Catwomam

When Anne Hathaway learned that Zoe Kravitz had been cast in ‘The Batman’, she wanted to share a few words on Instagram where she said: “My big congratulations to Zoe Kravitz for getting the role of a lifetime… Well, a lifetime of Anyway. Enjoy the ride,” he wrote.

In addition, later, he commented in an interview with ‘Collider’ the advice he would give the actress to face being Catwoman: “If I had any advice for her it would be literally don’t listen to anyone because I think the only way to play that role is to give your own version”, he began by saying.

“All of us have had different directors and our performances were specific to the movies. So I don’t think you can get too hung up on performances. I’m really excited to see what she does. I thought she was the perfect choice.”

Surely you are interested in:

‘The Batman’: Zoe Kravitz was filled with Robert Pattinson’s sweat in the first scene they shot