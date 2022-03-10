Anne Hathaway knows the key to wearing straight pants and ankle boots in 2022

Anne Hathaway appealed to one of the key currents of the coming season: the leather effect garments. Although this type of textile has been associated with the combinations that we wear during the cold months, the leather effect has had a relevant presence in the collections Spring/Summer 2022imposing itself as a trend. The celebrity resorted to the shiny finish that characterizes this type of garment to find a look Elegant and chic.

American actress, Anne Hathawaywas seen on the streets of New York with a all black lookwhich consisted of some Straight pantscoat and ankle boots; which shows that this type of combination is a success during the transition to spring. This is how she dressed to attend the press conferences in the final stretch of the promotional events prior to the premiere of the miniseries from AppleTV+, WeCrashedwhich stars with Jared Leto.

How to combine straight leather effect pants with ankle boots according to Anne Hathaway?

Anne Hathaway in New York. MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images.

With a big smile on his face, Anne Hathaway shows us one of the most elegant ways to combine Straight pants with ankle boots. She resorted to some leather look trousers black at the waist, which were subtly baggy in a loose fall. She paired them with a plain tonal blouse with a scoop neckline and a long, lightweight Burberry coat.

Accessories are just as important as pants. resorted to some round toe ankle boots that stood out for having studs as decorations in the design. In the same color, she wore a large handbag on one side and another smaller model with a chain strap, which hung from the other. It also included a navy blue handkerchief printed with white designs.

He combed his long loose brown hair allowing the natural texture of her hair to prevail. Now he wears a cut Layered haira detail that gives movement and lightness to the look. The curtain bangs went with the ends subtly inwards and the make-up to a minimum to bring out her natural beauty, with bright pink lips and shimmering blue eyeshadow.