Anne Hathaway confesses that she hates her name and what she wants to be called from now on

Having become one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood, the name of Anne Hathaway is familiar around the world.

The interpreter has shone in very different roles from ‘Princess by surprise’ and ‘Les Miserables’ to ‘Compulsive Swindlers’, but there is something about her that the public did not know And now he has finally confessed.

It happened during an interview on Jimmy Fallon’s show, when the presenter asked him what he preferred to be called. And it was when Hathaway has decided to explode and confess something that had been bothering him for a long time.

“Call me Annie. Everyone call me Annie please. Can we talk about my name for a second? When I was 14 years old I did an advertisement and I had to get my union card. My name is Anne Hathaway, so it seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that the rest of my life people would call me anne“, reveals.

“The only person who calls me Anne is my mother, and she only does it when she’s angry with me. Very angry. So every time I do something in public and someone calls my name, I think I’m going to get yelled at. People tell me ‘Anne!’ and I’m like ‘What? What have I done already?'”

The actress also assures that in Hollywood “no one is comfortable calling me Anne. Does not fit. I’m Annie“, although he also recognizes that being able to seem too affectionate not everyone does. “People call me Miss H. O Hath, so whatever you prefer. Call me anything except Anne.”

