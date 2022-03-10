Angela Kukawski, manager of the Kardashians, found dead

Kim Kardashian reacts to the tragedy of Astroworld 1:19

(CNN) — A manager who had worked with several high-profile celebrities, including the Kardashian-Jenner family, was found dead this week, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide division.

Angela Kukawski, 55, had been reported missing in Sherman Oaks on Dec. 22, according to police.

She was later found dead inside her vehicle in the 1500 block of Patricia Ave in Simi Valley.

“Angela was truly the best. She cared for each of us and made things happen that were impossible,” the Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement to CNN. “She will be greatly missed and we send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this very difficult time.”

According to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office, Kukawski suffered blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Authorities arrested Kukawski’s boyfriend, Jason Barker, 49, on suspicion of murder.

Detectives allege Barker killed Kukawski inside her Sherman Oaks home, placed her inside his vehicle before taking her body to Simi Valley and leaving the car there.

He was booked into the Van Nuys Jail and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of murder and torture against him.

According to inmate admission information posted on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website, bail for Barker was set at more than $3 million and he is currently still in custody.

Barker is scheduled to appear in court on January 12.

It is not yet known if Barker has retained an attorney.

According to press reports, Kukawski had worked for Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, California, where his client list included numerous celebrities such as Nicki Minaj and Offset.

This Wednesday, Minaj used her Instagram stories to post a tribute to Kukawski.

“The hardest working, trustworthy, sweetest person you will ever meet,” Minaj wrote. “You didn’t deserve this Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in peace.”

Offset also posted to his IG stories.

“RIP Angie is a sweetheart and you helped me so much,” she wrote. “I talked to you every week. I don’t think so (sic) SMH’s prayer to your soul.”

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg contributed to this story