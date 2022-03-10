Amy Schumer Reveals The Real Reason She Left The Barbie Movie

a live action Barbie film starring and produced by Margot Robbie is in active development, but before suicide Equipment star deciding to go plastic, there were two other iterations in the works in Hollywood. At one point, Anne Hathaway was going to star in another version, and before that, Amy Schumer was heavily involved in bringing the famous doll to the big screen. Years later, the comedian shares why she Really abandoned the project.

When it became known that Amy Schumer was not going to be in the Barbie film back in 2017, the derailed train the actress cited “scheduling conflicts”, but that was not the real reason why he dropped it. As Schumer explained:

They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker