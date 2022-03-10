Amy Schumer Reveals The Real Reason She Left The Barbie Movie

a live action Barbie film starring and produced by Margot Robbie is in active development, but before suicide Equipment star deciding to go plastic, there were two other iterations in the works in Hollywood. At one point, Anne Hathaway was going to star in another version, and before that, Amy Schumer was heavily involved in bringing the famous doll to the big screen. Years later, the comedian shares why she Really abandoned the project.

When it became known that Amy Schumer was not going to be in the Barbie film back in 2017, the derailed train the actress cited “scheduling conflicts ”, but that was not the real reason why he dropped it. As Schumer explained:

They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it.

Amy Schumer Barbie, which was being written by her sister and frequent collaborator Kim Caramele, would be a fish-out-of-water comedy where Schumer’s character would be kicked out of Barbieland for not adhering to perfect Barbie standards. However, as the actress has now told the hollywood reporter there were creative conflicts between his vision and Sony’s.

Schumer claimed that her Barbie was written as an “ambitious inventor,” but the studio called for the invention to be a high heel made of jelly, something she disagreed with. The actress continued:

The idea that that’s just what every woman should want, right there, I should have said, ‘You’ve got the wrong girl.’

According to the interview, Amy Schumer said that she was even sent a pair of Manolo Blahniks shoes before the project. Barbie it was then scrapped and has since come into the hands of Margot Robbie, who has caused ladybug and Little woman writer/director Greta Gerwig to direct the project. gerwig is write the script with your partner and marriage story filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

Amy Schumer’s decision to quit Barbie It reportedly led to the comedian’s decision to part ways with her longtime managers because she felt she was “letting my team down by not being Barbie.” She signed with another team and looked for other opportunities, like his next Hulu series, life and beth .

There are no plot details for the current Barbie have revealed the film, but next to Margot Robbie playing Barbie, Ryan Gosling will play Ken and Shang Chi Simu Liu’s is also among the cast. which will include Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera. The movie is still in pre-production, but considering all the recent casting information, the movie is likely to be in the works in the near future.